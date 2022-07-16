Joey Manu takes off seconds after appearing to be injured.

Joey Manu takes off seconds after appearing to be injured.

Roosters playmaker and Kiwi international Joey Manu produced one of the most bizarre try assists of the season against the Dragons on Saturday.

Manu ran back to chase down a wayward pass but after collecting the ball he stopped dead and grabbed at his left leg, appearing to be injured.

However, a split second later he took off and burst through a gap between Blake Lawrie and Billy Burns, before putting a grubber through for Paul Momirovski to score.

"Oh no the knee, wait, Manu, well what's he done there? He's sold the dummy with a knee injury, it's a fake knee injury that has set up a try for Momirovski," Andrew Voss said on Fox League.

"We've all come to a stop, the doctor's almost out there and Manu has taken off to set up the try.

"What a beauty, Manu the cramp, the fibber, then takes off to set up the try."

Co-commentator Shane Flanagan suggested Manu pushed through the pain barrier instead of intentionally deceiving the Dragons defenders.

"I don't know if it's a fake injury, I think he got a cramp, he saw the space open and said 'I have to take it, whether I've got a cramp or not'," Flanagan said.

"Feels a cramp coming on in the back of his calf and then just takes off."

Manu told Fox League after the game that it was a pre-existing injury but admitted he was also hamming it up.

"My calf has been a bit tight for the last few weeks, but it was just a bit of carry on too," Manu said.

Roosters winger Joseph Suaali, who was being interviewed alongside Manu, countered that version and said it was a cramp due to poor diet.

"I think before the game he was eating KFC, he wasn't eating the right food, so talk to the dietitian," Suaali said.

Roosters skipper James Tedesco loved it and said he might use the trick himself.

"I don't if that was a plan, but it worked. I don't know where he got that one but he just took off the mark and it was awesome, it worked well," Tedesco said.

"I might have to bring it out but I'll probably get smacked off the back of it."