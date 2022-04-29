Liberato Cacace celebrates scoring during the New Zealand All Whites v Tahiti OFC semifinal at Grand Hamad Stadium, Qatar. Photo / Photosport

In his new weekly column, Michael Burgess looks ahead to the All Whites' preparations for their intercontinental playoff with Costa Rica.

Mark it down, set a reminder, stock up on breakfast goodies and make no other plans.

The kickoff time for the biggest match in New Zealand Football since 2017 has been set.

Although the information has not been officially released, the Herald understands the All Whites' Intercontinental match against Costa Rica will get under way at 9pm local time on June 14, which is 6am (June 15) in New Zealand.

Given the time difference, New Zealand Football would have wanted the match to start as late as feasibly possible in Doha, to garner the biggest possible early morning audience in this country, and it's an improvement on the recent Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar, where most games were staged at 5pm or 8pm.

A 10pm kickoff would have been ideal from a New Zealand perspective, but that was probably too late for local logistics and planning.

It's expected the match will still attract a huge viewership in New Zealand. It occurs before most people begin their work day and schools may also be flexible to allow students to see the game.

Niko Kirwan in action during the All Whites v Solomon Islands OFC World Cup qualifier final at Grand Hamad Stadium, Qatar. Photo / Photosport

All Whites to play in 'gateway to the desert' stadium?

Unlike Auckland, Qatar isn't short of a decent football arena and the All Whites are expected to play in one of Doha's showpiece stadiums for the Costa Rica playoff.

The Herald understands that the spectacular Ahmad bin Ali Stadium has been designated for the match.

It has a capacity of more than 40,000 and is located on the edge of the desert in Al-Rayyan, the municipality that surrounds Doha metropolis.

It's open-air – rather than covered – but also has air conditioning facilities for spectators and most importantly, the players.

It was built on the site of the local Al Rayyan stadium, which was demolished in 2015, and hosted its first event in December 2020.

Seven matches are scheduled to be played there at the 2022 Fifa World Cup, including the Group E clash with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand. It will also host pool games featuring England, Belgium and Croatia, and one second-round match.

The stadium will be downsized after the event, with the capacity halved. Almost 20,000 seats will be donated to football development projects in other countries, according to the grand plans of Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Libby Cacace achieves another footballing dream

Life gets better and better for Libby Cacace.

The All Whites fullback of Italian descent not only took the field against Napoli – his favourite club, with his father Antonio born and raised in the region – but was also part of a remarkable comeback win for Empoli FC last weekend.

The home side scored three times in the last 10 minutes to win 3-2, prompting wild celebrations.

They became only the third team in Serie A history to win after being two goals down in the 80th minute. Cacace was part of the frenetic finale after coming on as a 60th-minute substitute. It was a crucial result for Empoli - their first league win since mid-December – and a big step towards survival in the top flight.

Costa Rica lose another player ahead of playoff

According to Costa Rican media, striker Jose Guillermo Ortiz has been ruled out of the June clash with New Zealand, after suffering a knee injury in a recent club match.

The 29-year-old, who featured in six qualifying matches, including games against Canada and the United States, is expected to be out for up to six months, joining key defender Ronald Matarrita on the sideline.

Stat of the week

Currently ranked 31st by Fifa, Costa Rica were as high as 13 after the 2014 World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals. Their average ranking since 1993 is 45.

From the history files

The All Whites have faced Concacaf opposition 27 times, dating back to clashes with Canada in the 1920s.

Probably the most famous game against a team from the region was the remarkable 4-0 win over Mexico at Newmarket Park in 1980, which helped to sow the seeds of the subsequent Road to Spain.

Brian Tuner scored two goals, while Grant Turner (on debut) and Steve Wooddin also found the net.