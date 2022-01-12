Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Ranked: The top five controversies in Aussie sport (feat Novax)

3 minutes to read
Novak Djokovic (L), Israel Folau (C) and David Warner have all been involved in some big Australian controversies. Photo / Getty Images.

Novak Djokovic (L), Israel Folau (C) and David Warner have all been involved in some big Australian controversies. Photo / Getty Images.

NZ Herald

Chris Rattue ranks the five biggest controversies in Australian sport.

5) Dawn Fraser steals a flag

A curio scandal from long ago.

Australia's superstar swimmer, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, created a furore by pinching

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.