A long wait for Wolfgang’s day in the big-race spotlight came to a spectacular end at Trentham on Saturday when he overpowered his opposition in the Group 3 NZCIS Wellington Cup (3200m).
The time-honoured $400,000 feature was the 13th appearance at the group or listed level for Wolfgang, who had shown bright promise at that level ever since his 2-year-old days. He finished fifth in that season’s Group 2 Eclipse Stakes (1200m), second in the listed Wellesley Stakes (1000m), third in the Group 3 Taranaki 2YO Classic (1200m), sixth in the Group 3 Waikato Stud Matamata Slipper (1200m) and 10th in the Group 1 Manawatū Sires’ Produce Stakes (1400m).
After a seventh placing in the listed El Roca-Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m) in the early stages of his 3-year-old season in September 2021, Wolfgang’s connections opted to play the long game. The Puccini gelding spent more than three years away from black-type company before returning there on both sides of the Tasman during his coming-of-age campaign as a 6-year-old this season.
Wolfgang kicked off the spring with back-to-back wins in open handicaps at Hastings and Matamata in September and October. He then ventured across the Tasman and showed he belonged on the big stage with a gallant sixth in the Group 2 Herbert Power Stakes (2400m) at Caulfield and a fourth in the Group 3 Geelong Cup (2400m).
He returned home and continued to perform at a high level, running second in the Group 3 Balmerino Stakes (2000m) and Group 3 Manawatū Cup (2300m). Wolfgang produced subpar performances when he went unplaced in the Group 3 Counties Cup (2100m) and this month’s Group 3 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (2400m) at Ellerslie, but he carried on towards Trentham for Saturday’s career-defining win.