Horse racing: Star mare Pride Of Jenni retired

Pride Of Jenni, last season’s Australian Racehorse of the Year and a three-time Group 1 winner, has been retired following Saturday’s A$3 million Group 1 Champions Mile (1600m).
Bred by Cambridge thoroughbred nursery Trelawney Stud, Pride Of Jenni was sold through Segenhoe Stud’s 2019 Inglis Classic Yearling Sale draft for $100,000 to Tony and Lyn Ottobre’s Cape Schanck Stud.
She showed promise from an early stage and finished second in the Group 2 Rose Of Kingston Stakes (1410m), Group 1 Coolmore Classic (1500m) and Group 2 Stocks Stakes (1600m), before she burst into stardom during last year’s Melbourne Cup Week.
Adopting her devastating front-running style in the A$1m Group 1 Empire Rose Stakes (1600m), Pride Of Jenni held off fellow Kiwi-bred mare Atishu to collect her first elite-level crown, and seven days later it was deja vu for the Flemington crowd, with the daughter of Pride Of Dubai defeating Mr Brightside and Alligator Blood in the A$3m Group 1 Champions Mile (1600m) in similar fashion.
The Ciaron Maher-trained mare’s dazzling form continued into the autumn, with game second-placings in the Group 1 C.F Orr Stakes (1400m) and A$3m Group 1 Australian Cup (2000m), overshadowed by an outstanding victory in the A$3.7m All Star Mile (1600m), but even that performance was nothing compared with what she produced at Randwick on April 13.