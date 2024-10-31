Paramount Kiwi is already the winner of both the 2 and 3-year-old Harness Millions and has the speed to develop into a good open-class trotter, but trainer Matty White admits tonight is a stepping stone.

“It is great to have him back, but he has The Ascent in two weeks so will be better for this run,” says White.

The Ascent is the new $500,000 3-year-old trot slot race at Addington on November 15, and Paramount Kiwi’s owners bought a slot in which he will race.

“It is exciting to be part of, even though the Australian filly who is coming [Keayang Zahara] looks very good.

“With that being his aim and him being off a 25m handicap this week, he will be driven conservatively but he is still ready to go close, as he trialled really well last week.”

Pantani is not as proven as Paramount Kiwi but he has the stamp of a very good horse, and if he keeps improving he could end up one of the best in the country.

He was formerly trained by part-owner Ross Paynter but he has moved to Sweden, the home country of his wife, so David Butcher now prepares Pantani.

Pantani is far better off in the handicaps than Paramount Kiwi tonight and looks the one to beat.

“He will improve with the run as we trying to to peak him for December, but only being off 10m will help,” says Butcher.

Among those they clash with tonight, Dream Of You is another capable of boosting the flagging open-class stocks next season if he stays sound.

Another good age-group performer taking on older horses tonight is Group 1-winning filly Beetastic (R5, No 7) who faces a wide draw but did come from last to win the Caduceus Club Classic.

The youngsters should also get the better of the older horses in race eight, where Hawkeye Pierce and Always B Elite have the talent and draws to dominate, with the $2.80 opening price for Hawkeye Pierce bound to prove over his tote price.