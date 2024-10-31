Advertisement
New Zealand trotting: Young stars aim for glory at Alexandra Park races

Michael Guerin
By
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Paramount Kiwi winning at Alex Park.

The much-needed next wave of New Zealand trotting may show itself at Alexandra Park tonight.

But one of them has far more lucrative targets in the next six weeks, while the lesser-known could end up being the real deal.

The New Zealand open-class trotting ranks have rarely been weaker, with the two best – Muscle Mountain and Oscar Bonavena – both still elite horses but often troubled by issues and possibly a step slower than at their peak.

The heir to their throne has arrived in Bet N Win, who now looms as the biggest danger to Aussie champ Just Believe at the NZ Cup carnival, but thankfully there are some exciting 3-year-olds coming through to reinforce the waning stocks at the top end.

Two of them head to race six at Alexandra Park tonight, Pantani off a 10m handicap and Paramount Kiwi off 25m against the older horses.

Paramount Kiwi is already the winner of both the 2 and 3-year-old Harness Millions and has the speed to develop into a good open-class trotter, but trainer Matty White admits tonight is a stepping stone.

“It is great to have him back, but he has The Ascent in two weeks so will be better for this run,” says White.

The Ascent is the new $500,000 3-year-old trot slot race at Addington on November 15, and Paramount Kiwi’s owners bought a slot in which he will race.

“It is exciting to be part of, even though the Australian filly who is coming [Keayang Zahara] looks very good.

“With that being his aim and him being off a 25m handicap this week, he will be driven conservatively but he is still ready to go close, as he trialled really well last week.”

Pantani is not as proven as Paramount Kiwi but he has the stamp of a very good horse, and if he keeps improving he could end up one of the best in the country.

He was formerly trained by part-owner Ross Paynter but he has moved to Sweden, the home country of his wife, so David Butcher now prepares Pantani.

Pantani is far better off in the handicaps than Paramount Kiwi tonight and looks the one to beat.

“He will improve with the run as we trying to to peak him for December, but only being off 10m will help,” says Butcher.

Among those they clash with tonight, Dream Of You is another capable of boosting the flagging open-class stocks next season if he stays sound.

Another good age-group performer taking on older horses tonight is Group 1-winning filly Beetastic (R5, No 7) who faces a wide draw but did come from last to win the Caduceus Club Classic.

The youngsters should also get the better of the older horses in race eight, where Hawkeye Pierce and Always B Elite have the talent and draws to dominate, with the $2.80 opening price for Hawkeye Pierce bound to prove over his tote price.

