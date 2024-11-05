Two Australian punters are celebrating the collects of a lifetime after they both successfully secured the first four in the Melbourne Cup.

In what is the ultimate Melbourne Cup windfall, one punter’s $100 investment netted them a staggering A$3.2 million.

Another punter has taken home the full A$728,000 first four dividend as well after his $24 mystery bet saluted.

The A$3.2m collect was placed with online bookie Ladbrokes.

