For the second year in a row, it was a case of AI versus humans as Australian investment bank Macquarie issued its Melbourne Cup predictions.
A group of human staff from Macquarie Capital’s quantitative analysis (or “quant”) team used their algorithms - more normally applied to sporting trading opportunities - to predict the a win for Vauban, followed by Onesmoothoperator and Sea King in second and third.
“PunterGPT”, an AI tool created by two ChatGPT experts - Michael Kollo, chief executive of Evolved Reasoning and John Conomos, the head of quantitative research at investment bank Macquarie Group - Sea King winning the race, tailed by Interpretation and Onesmoothoperator, after being trained on prompts that guides the AI through “logical steps to reach more nuanced conclusions”.
Vauban was the TAB favourite, while the Herald’s Michael Guerin saw Onesmoothoperator taking the cup, followed by Sea King then Vauban.
In the event, both man and machine got it wrong.