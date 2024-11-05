Knight’s Choice won the 2024 Melbourne Cup in what was described as a “huge upset” and a “massive boilover” (possibly a phrase PunterGPT will now have to be trained on). Warp Speed was second and Okita Soushi third.

READ MORE: Melbourne Cup 2024 live updates

PunterGPT took a different approach to other more data-driven predictions as it processes words, not numbers, to find overarching trends.

“We turned to the idea that so much of horse races, like financial markets, work on a revolving door of news, context and bits and pieces of information. Much of it is noise, it’s transient and irrelevant. But some of it is relevant, and specifically relevant to some horses but not others,” Kollo said in a blog post ahead of the race.

“Our job was to feed it a cross-section of different articles written by different professional punters, with the view that in among all of that expertise, there is a truth,” he said.

“A human would be talking to a bunch of experts on a topic, and trying to work out what’s common or what’s not, or you’d be trying to work out what’s different ... I think PunterGPT was trying to do the same kind of thing a human would be doing, but just with a lot more articles and a lot more subtlety.”

Humans won in 2023

Last year, on its debut, PunterGPT said Gold Trip should take the cup, followed by Without A Fight and then Daqiansweet Junior.

In the event, the race was won by Without A Fight, with Soulcombe second and Sheraz third.

Macquarie’s team of human analysts correctly picked Without a Fight.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.