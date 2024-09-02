“Then it is supposed to be fine for the remainder of the week and if that all pans out that way I think we will present a Good 4 track first thing on Saturday morning.”

Mildon says the unexpectedly good surface has come about after a week of strong winds in Hawke’s Bay as well as spring having well and truly sprung in the region.

“It has changed really quickly and the wind is a huge help.” A Good 4 track is close to ideal for the first really important race meeting of the season but could catch some horses, and therefore punters, out.

Some horses who are top class on heavy or even slow tracks either don’t enjoy a good surface or simply don’t have the galloping action or leg speed to excel on it.

Other wet trackers can get away with one run on a good surface, having reached peak fitness by racing or training on their preferred wet surface, but few wet trackers can get away with it for two starts in a row on a good track.

So the dramatic change in surface from what many horses have been racing on in recent months and comparing winter race fitness with dry track class will be an interesting punting puzzle.

One horse it clearly won’t bother is Tarzino favourite Crocetti, who now looks certain to start with the expected good conditions, as will defending champion Skew Wiff and BCD Sprint and last-start Foxbridge Plate winner Bonny Lass.

But while 20 horses remained in the race for the 16 starting spots last night, the reality is if the track is rated good on Saturday the race won’t have a full field.

The connections of both Lightning Jack and Old Town Road have already confirmed they won’t be starting, while trainer Lisa Latta says Belardo Boy is very unlikely.

Roydon Bergerson says both Town Cryer and Bradman are doubtful starters at best and Andrew Forsman is unlikely to start $10 fourth favourite Mustang Valley on a good track.

If they all pull out, a field of 13 or 14 could start in the highlight of a meeting that also includes the Gold Trail Stakes for the 3-year-old fillies and the El Roca – Sir Colin Meads Trophy.

Fields for Saturday’s meeting come out around 10.30am on Wednesday.

