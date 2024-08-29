Forsman has spent most of his career in the big leagues so understands the challenges facing both Yaldi and Aegon but is confident they will run well.

“Aegon is up against some very good Group 1 horses but he ran on well last time and the way the race could pan out, he could sit closer than usual,” he says.

“So I wouldn’t be surprised if he ran in the money, depending what happens to those other two big names.”

Yaldi has a touch of class and Forsman thinks he could be a legitimate Caulfield Guineas chance but acknowledges he has a bit to learn.

“He works like a good horse but he can also gawk around a bit and only racing will help that.

“It is hard to beat these early season Australian sprinting 3-year-olds but I think he will go a good race and keep improving.”

Forsman also has Group 2-winning mare Positivity resuming at Caulfield in Race 8 but says she is already showing signs that tomorrow’s 1700m may be too short and the best of her this campaign could be in the 2200-2400m range.

While Belardi faces no rivals of the class his stablemates do at Caulfield, he still finds himself in a very even Wanganui Guineas against some emerging rivals in Read About It, Tarvos and Social Climber.

“I still think he is the horse to beat,” says Forsman.

“There are some nice horses in there and nobody knows how good they may end up being but he has won a stakes race at Wanganui on a heavy track and that is often very important going down there.

“He trialled well at Te Rapa recently so he has a lot in his favour.” Forsman also sends the talented Saint Bathans (R4, No.8) to the open sprint at Wanganui and he says while he is working well and is a proven wet tracker, just how heavy the track gets could determine his chances.

Champion horse dies

Wonderful Kiwi mare Lucia Valentia has died, just days away from being covered by champion stallion Zoustar.

“Lucia Valentina has a special place in our hearts. She was named after our daughter and enabled us to enjoy some phenomenal family events,” recalled owner Lib Petagna.

“The whole family really got behind her and we had a lot of thrills with her.

Lucia Valentina was initially purchased by Bruce Perry for $60,000 from the draft of Blandford Lodge at Karaka in 2012.

“She had so much presence and personality from day one,” Perry said.

“She was pretty determined and had an incredible will to win. She knew who she liked and who she didn’t – i.e. some people and most horses. However, if you were one of the few she liked, she gave you everything.”

The daughter of Savabeel and Staryn Glenn won on debut at 3 for trainer Stephen Marsh and, after winning the Wellington Stakes at Trentham, made her way to Australia to the yard of Kris Lees.

Under Lees’ guidance, she distinguished herself as the Group 1 winner of the Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000m), the Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m) and the Turnbull Stakes (2000m).

“For me, her standout win was the Queen Elizabeth, where she stumbled twice, but picked herself up under Damien Oliver to explode away from her rivals. No one would have beaten her that day,” Perry said.

— Racing Desk

