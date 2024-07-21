Talented and well-related filly Blondie returned to racing with a dominant front-running performance in the Entain/NZB Insurance Pearl Series (1200m) at Pukekohe on Sunday.
The 3-year-old showed real promise with placings in both of her two starts last spring. She was runner-up behind About A Girl at Tauranga in October, with subsequent Group Two winner About Time just behind her in third. In her only other start, Blondie ran a close third behind Tanganyika and Rezeki at Taupō in early November.
After seven months on the sidelines, Blondie caught the eye with a three-length trial win at Pukekohe on June 25. That earned the Lauren Brennan-trained runner $1.60 favouritism for her raceday return on Sunday, and she produced a performance worthy of that strong support.
Driven straight to the lead by jockey Billy Jacobson, Blondie dictated terms in front up to the home turn. Jacobson shook the reins at the top of the straight and Blondie kicked powerfully, quickly moving three or four lengths clear of her nearest rival.
Despite drifting back towards the inside rail through the last 150m, Blondie maintained a commanding lead and crossed the finish line two and a half lengths in front of Flutterbelle.