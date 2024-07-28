Sterling Express and Warren Kennedy winning Saturday’s Property Brokers & Katie Walker 3YO (1400m) at Te Rapa. Photo / Megan Liefting (Race Images)

Matamata trainer Mark Brosnan’s rich vein of winter form continued with an impressive performance by Sterling Express in Saturday’s Property Brokers & Katie Walker 3YO (1400m) race at Te Rapa.

Brosnan has trained 12 winners this season, with five of those victories coming since the beginning of June. Grace ‘N’ Glory and Sterling Express started that winter run with a double at Ruakākā on June 8, followed by successes by Diamond Jak at Te Rapa on July 6 and Fly My Wey in the $60,000 ITM/Gib Whangārei Gold Cup/Winter Championship Stayers’ Final (2100m) at Ruakākā on July 13.

Sterling Express kept that sequence going with an outstanding come-from-behind performance in Saturday’s $50,000 3-year-old race, while Diamond Jak was runner-up in the $50,000 Callinan Family Taumarunui RSA Gold Cup (2200m)

“We’ve been going alright through the winter, and it was another really good day today,” Brosnan said.

Sterling Express settled at the back of Saturday’s 11-horse field, then produced a withering finish in the Te Rapa straight. Unleashed down the outside of the track by jockey Warren Kennedy, Sterling Express bounded to the lead and drew away to score by two and three-quarter lengths from Did The Trick and Dior Sauvage.