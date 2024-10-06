Advertisement
Horse racing: Mustang Valley goes out a winner

Michael Guerin
By
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Mustang Valley winning on Saturday. Photo / Race Images

One of New Zealand’s elite racemares has gone out a winner with Mustang Valley almost certainly retired.

The two-time Group 1 winner lumped 60kg to win the open 1600m at Tauranga on Saturday and would have been one of the favourites for the Livamol Classic at Te Rapa on Saturday.

But after the race she was found to have bled which, while not a major health issue, means a stand down from racing for three months and trainer Andrew Forsman says the time is right for the wonderful mare to head to stud.

“I’d say that decision is 90% made so I doubt she will race again,” Forsman told the Herald.

“Three months away from racing means returning in the summer when the tracks don’t really suit and then you ask whether it is worth bringing her back up for an autumn campaign where the logical aim is Sydney but it is a very hard carnival to win at.

“She has done a wonderful job. Not many mares win two Group 1 major weight-for-age races and she has also gone other big races in good fields in Australia.

“While her record on wet tracks has been outstanding she had real class so I think she will be retired now so she can be bred from this spring.”

While Mustang Valley’s career may be over after nearly $900,000 in earnings, Saturday’s win over Ladies Man signalled the highpoint in the comeback to the saddle of her jockey Donavan Mansour.

Mansour’s career in the saddle looked over when a horse flipped over on him five years ago smashing his pelvis. The road back to the winner’s circle has been a steep one.

“I felt under no pressure yesterday, I knew I was on the best horse in the race and I just had to ride her like the best horse in the race,” Mansour told NZ Racing Desk.

“I thought it would be a different feeling, but it was more a sense of relief. It was a bit of an emotional win, it was very cool.

“A big thanks to the Forsman Racing team for giving me an opportunity to ride a horse like Mustang Valley, and everyone that has been helping me to try and get on the board.”

While Forsman will be farewelling Mustang Valley this week he has a worthy replacement in Positivity, who was a brave seventh in the Bart Cummings at Flemington on Saturday and looks on target for the Caulfield Cup in 12 days.

“We went back from the draw and she got a bit keen because she has been used up to stay handy in her last two starts,” explains Forsman.

“Then the leader was really well rated in front and it was hard to make ground late but she [Positivity] kept coming and was really strong to the line.

“I am not saying she is going to win the Caulfield Cup but dropping to 50kg and able to run on the speed I think she will get her chance.”

Forsman has booked Winona Costin to partner Positivity in the Caulfield Cup, with recent jockey Harry Coffey unable to make her 50kg weight.

Positivity is rated a $26 chance in the Caulfield Cup but with several of those above her in the market looking certain to pull out of the race.

