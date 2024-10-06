“She has done a wonderful job. Not many mares win two Group 1 major weight-for-age races and she has also gone other big races in good fields in Australia.

“While her record on wet tracks has been outstanding she had real class so I think she will be retired now so she can be bred from this spring.”

While Mustang Valley’s career may be over after nearly $900,000 in earnings, Saturday’s win over Ladies Man signalled the highpoint in the comeback to the saddle of her jockey Donavan Mansour.

Mansour’s career in the saddle looked over when a horse flipped over on him five years ago smashing his pelvis. The road back to the winner’s circle has been a steep one.

“I felt under no pressure yesterday, I knew I was on the best horse in the race and I just had to ride her like the best horse in the race,” Mansour told NZ Racing Desk.

“I thought it would be a different feeling, but it was more a sense of relief. It was a bit of an emotional win, it was very cool.

“A big thanks to the Forsman Racing team for giving me an opportunity to ride a horse like Mustang Valley, and everyone that has been helping me to try and get on the board.”

While Forsman will be farewelling Mustang Valley this week he has a worthy replacement in Positivity, who was a brave seventh in the Bart Cummings at Flemington on Saturday and looks on target for the Caulfield Cup in 12 days.

“We went back from the draw and she got a bit keen because she has been used up to stay handy in her last two starts,” explains Forsman.

“Then the leader was really well rated in front and it was hard to make ground late but she [Positivity] kept coming and was really strong to the line.

“I am not saying she is going to win the Caulfield Cup but dropping to 50kg and able to run on the speed I think she will get her chance.”

Forsman has booked Winona Costin to partner Positivity in the Caulfield Cup, with recent jockey Harry Coffey unable to make her 50kg weight.

Positivity is rated a $26 chance in the Caulfield Cup but with several of those above her in the market looking certain to pull out of the race.