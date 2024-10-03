Racing: Royal Flower ready to blossom in Taranaki

Capable mare Royal Flower has a tidy first-up record and she is again forward in condition to open a new campaign at Hawera this weekend.
The lightly raced six-year-old will resume in Saturday’s Group 3 Grangewillliam Stud Taranaki Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) on a preparation focused on adding to her black-type record.
Trained by co-breeder and part-owner Gail Temperton, Royal Flower has won six of her 26 starts and a number of placings includes a third in last season’s Group 3 Manawatu Breeders’ Stakes (2100m).
The daughter of Proisir hasn’t raced since finishing midfield after an interrupted run in the Listed Ag Challenge Stakes (1600m) in early June, but a recent trial success on her home track at Foxton indicated her readiness to return to competition.
She will be partnered by Leah Hemi, who knows the chestnut well, and also backing Royal Flower’s claims are three winning runs and a couple of placings from previous fresh-up performances.