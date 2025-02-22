Avondale Guineas winner Thedoctoroflove. Photo / Kenton Wright Race Images.

Punters were left shell-shocked and bookies scratching their heads after a series of shock results at Ellerslie on Saturday.

It was not that upset winners Thedoctoroflove (Eagle Avondale Guineas) or Blue Sky At Night (Eagle Avondale Cup) were unworthy winners, far from it as both had to overcome obstacles to win their Group races.

It was more the performances and/or tactics of some of those behind them that will have everybody wondering what they mean for Grand Finals like the NZ Derby and Auckland Cup on March 8.

Before yesterday Willydoit was $2 to win the Derby but he finished 10th in a farcically slowly-run Guineas. It is a a long way from a Guineas 10th to the Derby winner’s circle.

The Auckland Cup looks more open than ever after trainer Shelly Hale and jockey Tayla Mitchell got the best out of Blue Sky At Night for her second major Cup of the summer in another race where plenty of decent horses got back and never improved.