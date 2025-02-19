New Zealand racing has enjoyed enormous growth since Entain took over the TAB business and both Fitt and Rodger are viewed as having had major roles in that development.

Entain Australia boss Dean Shannon confirmed the departures to the Herald and says while disappointed to see Fitt and Rodger go he supports their desire to work more in the racing and breeding side of the racing business.

Fitt says the time was right for him to explore that passion.

“After a decade as an international wagering executive, now is the right time to move on to my next chapter,” he told the Herald.

“While I am resigning from Entain, I am not resigning from New Zealand.

“Racing in New Zealand still has a tremendous amount of opportunity and it is critical that the industry focus on improving its efficiency in order to achieve sustainable long-term funding.

“I hope to shortly announce what I will do next, there are a number of opportunities that combine my passion for racing and bloodstock and the global opportunities both present.”

Both Fitt and Rodger have developed close ties inside the thoroughbred industry and in particular its breeding sector.

Rodger says after almost two years helping oversee the integration of the two companies and the modernisation of the TAB, he wants to move more toward the horse side of the business.

“After more than a decade in the wagering industry and two incredible years leading Entain NZ, the time feels right to turn the page and take on a new challenge,” says Rodger.

“The progress made in modernising the New Zealand wagering landscape has been extraordinary and I leave knowing the business is in great shape.

“While my time in wagering is coming to an end by commitment to NZ racing remains.

“There are still big challenges ahead in the industry and I want to play a role in ensuring it thrives for the long term.”

Entain, and the TAB, have become key sponsors of New Zealand races and supported bonus schemes to drive participation in ownership of racehorses.

Shannon says Entain and the TAB’s commitment to and involvement in the racing industry will not be affected by today’s resignations.

Deputy chief financial officer Sam Moncur will be promoted to take over Rodger’s role as managing director of Entain NZ in a popular appointment with Moncur respected in both the wagering and horse racing industries.

