New Zealand’s richest ever race now has its fairy tale southern flavour after Pivotal Ten secured a slot in the $3.5 million NZB Kiwi last night.
The Canterbury filly is trained and ridden by jockey Samantha Wynne and cost owner Colin Wightman just $15,000 at the National Weanling Sale in 2022.
She has emerged as one of the surprise stars of the New Zealand racing summer having won her last five races, including the NZB Insurance Stakes, Gore Guineas and a stunning victory in the Southland Guineas at Invercargill on Saturday.
They are all black-type races and that was enough to convince the Selangor Turf Club (STC) from Malaysia they should take a chance on the southern filly in the new slot race at Ellerslie on March 8.
Bloodstock agent and auctioneer Mike Kneebone, who works in the Asian market for New Zealand Bloodstock, has fostered the relationship between New Zealand and Malaysia and the STC slot holders put him in charge of securing the right horse.