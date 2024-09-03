Advertisement
Young star filly Velocious has chance to bounce back on better footing

By Paul Vettise
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Group 1 winner Velocious will contest Saturday's Group 3 HBPB Thoroughbred Breeders’ Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) at Hastings. Photo / Kenton Wright / Race Images

Star youngster Velocious will have the opportunity to redeem herself on a better surface at Hastings on Saturday.

Much was expected of the daughter of Written Tycoon when she opened her three-year-old campaign at Taupo last month, but she produced an indifferent display when she trailed in fourth in a five-horse field.

Trainer Stephen Marsh is hoping improved underfoot conditions in the Group 3 HBPB Thoroughbred Breeders’ Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) will turn her fortunes around on the opening day of the Hawke’s Bay carnival.

“All of her best runs have been on good tracks, the three times she has been beaten have been on rain-affected tracks,” Marsh said.

“She probably needed that Taupō run a bit more than we initially thought as well. We will get a much better line on her on Saturday.”

Last season’s Group 1 Sistema Stakes (1200m) and Karaka Millions 2YO (1200m) winner will again be partnered in the Gold Trail by Craig Grylls, while Joe Doyle will continue his association with stablemate Super Photon.

The Super Seth colt will bid to add to his black-type record when last season’s Listed Waikato Equine Veterinary Centre Stakes (1200m) winner lines up in the Listed El Roca – Sir Colin Meads Trophy (1200m).

Super Photon suffered his first defeat when he finished runner-up at Taupo behind Savaglee.

“He has come through that first-up run very, very well and he just had a little bit of mucus found after the race,” Marsh said.

“We feel he is a big improver, he’s scoped clean and his bloods are clean. He hasn’t missed a beat and 1200m on a better track will be ideal for him.”

Marsh’s other runner at Hastings will be three-time winner Merchant Queen in the Vet Services Equine Hawke’s Bay Premier (1200m).

“I really rate her and she’s a fast improver from Taupo. Her work has been very good and, again, back on a better track she’s ready to go,” he said.

Last season’s Group 1 New Zealand Stakes (2000m) winner El Vencedor will head in the opposite direction this weekend for his resuming run in the open 1400m Open Handicap at Ruakaka.

“He’s in good shape, but he never does much first up. The trip to Ruakaka and the run will fit him up nicely and he’ll go to the middle leg (Group 1 Arrowfield Stud Plate, 1600m) at Hawke’s Bay,” Marsh said.

Meanwhile, Nest Egg will be back in action in the Robert Bruce Clothier Memorial (1600m) at Matamata on Wednesday with Tegan Newman in the saddle.

“He probably won’t like the track (Heavy 10), but we need to get the mileage under his belt for another crack at a New Zealand Cup [Group 3, 3200m],” Marsh said.

The son of Reliable Man finished runner-up in last season’s Riccarton staying feature after winning the Listed Metropolitan Trophy (2600m) on the first day of the carnival.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

