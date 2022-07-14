Chimichurri should be an exception for punters. Photo / Trish Dunell

Chimichurri is good enough for punters to make an exception to one of Alexandra Park's golden rules tonight.

The exciting three-year-old returns to racing after five months away in race five, his first start since taking on the likes of Akuta and Franco Indie in the Harness Million here in February.

Back then he was a big, raw pacer with a torrent of speed but as he prepares for his return co-trainer Steve Telfer says a vastly improved Chimichurri is ready to be unveiled.

"We know how good he is but he has really matured now," says Telfer.

"He is stronger and more mature so we are really looking forward to seeing what he can do this campaign."

Chimichurri has drawn the second line over 1700m and while backing horses starting from the second line in Alexandra Park sprint races is usually an efficient way to get rid of any excess money you have, he may prove an exception to that rule.

He follows out a natural go-forward horse in Some Chevron from two on the second line so should be dragged into a nice spot in the running line early and Telfer says while he doesn't want Chimichurri sent on a mission, being in the front half of the field should be enough to get him home once driver Benjamin Butcher hits the go button.

A muddling pace or traffic could undo his comeback but all things being equal Chimichurri should win as class three-year-old pacers usually do back in graded races in the winter.

Telfer has had to scratch what looked another winner in Mitch from race four with some minor issues that require a month quiet time but has good winning chances in Mimi E Coco (R7) in an even Winter Cup and Where's The Gold in the opener.

"Mimi E Coco is a good tough mare with good manners. I would have liked to trial her last week but we couldn't because of the weather, so she might be just a percentage point or two below her best.

"But I really like Where's The Gold (R1, No 4). He has good gate speed and should lead and have options over 2700m."

Meanwhile, Telfer's stable stars B D Joe and Alta Wiseguy will trial in two weeks before heading south, where they will trial again before contesting the first open-class race of the second half of the season, the Maurice Holmes Vase, at Addington on August 26.