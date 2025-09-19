Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Battle for 3-year-old filly supremacy heats up at Ellerslie

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Tajana was impressive winning the Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders Stakes at Ruakaka last start. Photo / Therese Davis

Tajana was impressive winning the Cambridge Stud Northland Breeders Stakes at Ruakaka last start. Photo / Therese Davis

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Everything about today’s $150,000 Sunline Vase at Ellerslie suggests it is a showdown between the two most exciting fillies of the spring.

But one of their trainers admits it may not quite be that simple.

The 3-year-old fillies step up to 1400m which looks perfect for stunning Gold Trail Stakes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save