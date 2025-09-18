Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Will the curse of the backmarkers sting punters again tonight?

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Merlin is the best horse in the Spring Cup tonight but his 20m handicap is a worry. Photo / Ajay Berry

One of the men closest to pacing excitement machine Merlin finds himself going head to head with harness racing’s biggest modern trend in the IRT Spring Cup at Alexandra Park tonight.

Because co-trainer Scott Phelan says the millionaire stallion is the horse to beat in the 2200m dash, even though

