Racing: Travelling Light ideally placed for $100,000 race

Travelling Light hasn't won a race for 14 months but plenty of factors point to this being her best chance to do so. Photo / Trish Dunell

Travelling Light just hasn't been herself lately and trainer Ben Foote is hoping that is a good thing.

The Group 1-winning mare looks to have found herself ideally placed in the $100,000 Japan Trophy at Tauranga tomorrow, coming off some strong performances in weight-for-age races with just 54.5kg this time.

She also meets a field which while not lacking in class has plenty of rivals with queries over the distance in Ocean Billy (too short?), Packing Rockstar (too long?) or the formline of the likes of Hypnos and a few others.

So while no $100,000 race is a pushover and Travelling Light hasn't won a race for 14 months, plenty of factors point to this being her best chance to do so and her $5 quote looks a fair opening price.

That may depend on her returning to her best form though, and Foote says if Travelling Light's work is anything to go by then his stable star may have that box ticked.

"She has been very keen in her work and feeling great," Foote told the Herald.

"Usually when she works, once she is done she just slows up and relaxes but the last couple of times I worked her I have struggled to pull her up.

"So she feels very well and I am hoping that attitude change is a good sign. Really I can't fault her and it seems like a good race for her even though her main aim is the Breeders at Te Aroha in two weeks.

"I know there are a lot of good horses in this race but nothing scary so she will get her chance. So I am hoping for good things."

There are many chances in an intriguing race with Prise De Fer the favourite after he carried 61.5kg to win over 1500m last start, finally breaking through after strong performances in elite company.

Hypnos is clearly good enough to win on his form of the spring and after running on well in his first start this campaign he was luckless when trapped wide so can be forgiven for that.

He adds to a puzzle that includes Gino Severini, who ran on well last start and is another well suited by the weight scale compared with recent starts.

As good as the Open Mile will be it is another mile tomorrow that might attract the most Australian eyeballs as New Zealand Derby winner Rocket Spade contests a three-year-old event.

He is the clear second-favourite even in Australia for the ATC Derby at Randwick on April 10 but would need to win or go close under his 60.5kg to hold that place in the market, especially with the potential for so many of the Aussies to tighten via the Rosehill Guineas, hours later.

The team behind Rocket Spade have made it clear this week the race is a fitness exercise for him and he is being trained for 2400m but punters are going to tempted by the even-money quote for a high-class colt they have seen winning far better races.

His only real danger looks to be Tina Again, who could be considered for a later Australian campaign, and gets a 5kg advantage over the favourite with her 1kg claim.

Meanwhile, New Zealand galloping great Melody Belle will be sold at auction on the Gold Coast in May.

The 14-time Group 1 winner could have two of three more starts in an Australian campaign before going to the Magic Millions broodmare sale which starts on May 25.

Melody Belle, who cost $57,500 and has won more than $4 million, is owned by a large syndicate which makes it near-impossible for them to breed from her.

It is common practice in racing for syndicate-owned mares to be sold at public auctions.

Although it is difficult to put a price on what a mare such as Melody Belle will fetch, Australian mare Sunlight set a Southern Hemisphere record when she was sold for the princely sum of A$4.2m at the same sale last year.