The Chosen One. Photo / Getty

One of the few transtasman stars of New Zealand racing could bow out on an A$1.2 million high in Brisbane tomorrow, but some new Kiwi Group race standouts could also emerge at the meeting.

New Zealand racing has rarely seen a 12-month period in which its elite ranks have been so decimated, with at least 12 Group 1 winners retiring and The Chosen One the next after he runs in the Q22 at Eagle Farm.

He will join the likes of Melody Belle, Avantage, Probabeel, Sword Of State, Noverre and Savy Yong Blonk as Group 1 winners to have left the racing scene in the last year or so for a variety of reasons.

The Chosen One will join them, off to Highview Stud where he has been priced at a stud fee of $4000.

Before he leaves racing behind trainer Andrew Forsman thinks The Chosen One can at least place in Queensland's newest A$1 million-plus race, in which his opposition includes fellow Kiwi Group 1 winner Coventina Bay.

The Chosen One was the better of the two when a close fifth, a head from Zaaki in third, in the Doomben Cup two weeks ago and Forsman says the Caulfield, Melbourne and Sydney Cup placegetter has trained well since.

"His work this week suggests he can get some of it but I'd prefer he wasn't drawn so wide," says Forsman.

"I'd love to see him go out on a high. I think some people don't realise how hard it is to do what he has done, to race in so many of these really tough Group 1s in Australia."

Both The Chosen One and Coventina Bay could struggle to beat Huetor, the latest European import cashing in big in Australia, although he and Maximal, who was impressive when second in the Doomben Cup, have drawn wide.

Trainer Robbie Patterson is still a believer in Coventina Bay's chances even after two unplaced runs at this level this winter, and the two-time Group 1-winning mare will race on next season, probably exclusively in New Zealand with all domestic Group 1s to increase to a minimum of $300,000.

But as much as Patterson is looking forward to his stable star at Group 1 level, he is even keener on The Fearless One in the A$400,000 Brisbane Cup.

"He has to be a great chance," says the Taranaki trainer.

"He will relax and get the 3200m which I think plenty of these horses won't and he is getting better every start.

"What he has done has been remarkable because he started this preparation a maiden and is now one of the favourites for the Brisbane Cup."

It isn't a vintage Brisbane Cup so The Fearless One has a shot at New Zealand's third major win at Eagle Farm in the last month.

So too does the other emerging Group 1 player for New Zealand in juvenile Sharp 'N' Smart, who has risen from obscurity two months ago to be favourite for the A$1 million JJ Atkins.

Trained by Graeme and Debbie Rogerson the gelding was a huge and slightly luckless second to Political Debate in the lead-up race last Saturday, and he looks ideally suited to the step up to 1600m.

With just three starts, it is hard to judge just how good Sharp 'N' Smart might be but a win would put him in rarefied air, with only a handful of Kiwi juveniles having won Group 1s in Australia.