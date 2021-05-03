Racing: Sword of State to stand at Cambridge Stud

Horse racing Sword Of State winning the Sistema Stakes at Ellerslie 13 March 2021. Photo / Trish Dunell

One of New Zealand's most exciting racehorses is guaranteed a special home for life but he has some business to take care of before he gets there.

Cambridge Stud has increased their shareholding in champion juvenile Sword Of State and will stand him at the iconic stud when he retires from the track.

The stud, owned by Brendan and Jo Lindsay, already owned part of the freshman colt who has won four of his five starts and looks certain to be named two-year-old of the year after beating arch-rival On The Bubbles in both their clashes.

They have increased that share and confirmed with the other owners that Sword Of State will stand at Cambridge Stud.

His eventual arrival there will provide international balance to the stallion roster that has full books for European stars Almanzor and their new stallion Hello Youmzain in the coming breeding season.

Sword Of State provides the Australian sprinting blood of champion stallion Snitzel and is his only group 1 winning son in training.

With Cambridge Stud also likely to eventually stand Not An Option, another by a great Australian stallion in Not A Single Doubt as well as having Kiwi-bred Embellish, who is leaving striking muscular weanlings, they have the potential of a balanced roster just a few seasons after triple stallion death tragedies rocked the stud.

The recovery of the historic breeding nursery has been nothing short of remarkable.

Sword Of State has some work to do before joining the dating pool and trainer Jamie Richards is under no illusions what that is.

"The big aim will be to win a group 1 in Australia and he has the speed and quality to do that," says Richards.

"So he will come up here in the spring, maybe even have a race here but ultimately be aimed at the best races over there.

"What his exact targets end up be could be decided by something as simple as wet tracks but horses of his quality have options because they are good enough to compete anywhere.

"I'm excited to get him back because he is a very, very good horse."Sword Of State, who was purchased by Te Akau boss David Ellis for A$600,000 as a yearling in Australia, would have returned there as second favourite for the group 1 Sires' Produce in Sydney last month, but for the wet track.

The deal to stand Sword Of State at Cambridge furthers the bond between the stud and Te Akau trainer Richards, and the pair's flagship racemare Probabeel is back in New Zealand spelling.

"She is home and I think Brendan and Jo love having her back here so she can have a nice break and get ready for Australia again," says Richards.