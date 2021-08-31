Racing: Probabeel the unlikey victim of Aussie scandal

Horse racing Probabeel winning the Group 3 Cockram Stakes at Caulfield 28 August 2021. Photo /Bruno Cannatelli.

Superstar New Zealand mare Probabeel has become a most unlikely victim of the great Victorian jockey scandal that has rocked Australian racing.

And that means she will have a new rider in Brett Prebble for the remainder of her Victorian spring campaign.

Probabeel returned to racing with a brave topweight win in a A$200,000 group three at Caulfield on Saturday in the hands of her regular Victorian jockey Damian Lane.

But Lane has now committed to fellow Kiwi mare Verry Elleegant for her spring campaign which is aimed at one of the same major targets as Probabeel, the A$5million Cox Plate at The Valley on October 23.

Lane having the option to choose between the Kiwi glamour girls is the next stage in a crazy jockey merry-go-round, which in itself is nothing unusual leading into the mega rich races of spring, but this year has some extra twists.

Verry Elleegant is usually ridden by ex-pat Kiwi James McDonald but he and most of the other leading Sydney jockeys are likely to be stuck in New South Wales for the majority of the spring which could even see them miss races like the Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup.



So Mark Zahra, who rode Verry Elleegant to win the Caulfield Cup last season, was engaged to ride her again this spring until he was suspended for three months after admitting he, along with four other jockeys, broke racing and Victorian state Covid protocols by partying at an Airbnb on the Mornington Peninsula last Wednesday.

That has seen Zahra, racing pin-up jockey Jamie Kah and Ben Melham all suspended for three months and set to miss the entire spring carnival, albeit three of the five suspended jockeys have appealed.

That has caused a wild scramble for the elite jockey's services and the world-class Lane has chosen Verry Elleegant, leaving Probabeel needing a new rider.

Prebble has got the job after committing to the Matamata five-year-old for all three spring starts, the next of which is the Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield on September 18.

Among those Probabeel will meet in that 1400m group one will be Behemoth, who won the A$1million Memsie Stakes last Saturday with Prebble in the saddle, a ride he only got 24 hours before the race because of Kah's shock suspension.

That continues a dream spring set up for Prebble as he is now also the engaged rider for Caulfield and Melbourne Cups favourite Incentivise because Glen Boss, who was initially booked to ride him, can't confirm he can get to Victoria from his New South Wales base.

So Covid and a small but rowdy gathering at an Airbnb have thrust Prebble into the spring carnival spotlight and given him multiple shots at group one glory of the highest order.

While Lane is forgoing the Probabeel ride, something he will undoubtedly have mixed feelings about, he will be on New Zealand's leading Caulfield and Melbourne Cups contender The Chosen One when he resumes in the A$500,000 Feehan Stakes at The Valley on Saturday.

Lane was impressed when riding The Chosen One in track work at The Valley yesterday morning and while he hasn't started since the Sydney Cup in April he looks a bolter's chance in Saturday's group two over 1600m.

Lane being on The Chosen One means yet another jockey change as Lane also hops off New Zealand's growing cult hero horse Elephant, with Luke Currie to take the reins when he steps up to the big time in the Feehan on Saturday.