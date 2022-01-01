Racing: Opie Bosson plays instant speed ace with Entriviere in Railway

Entriviere wins the Railway at Ellerslie. Photo / Kirstin Ledington

Champion jockey Opie Bosson knew he had an ace up his sleeve even after Entriviere got herself into a seemingly tricky position in the $240,000 Railway at Ellerslie.

"She is just that fast," said Bosson when asked if he was concerned by being back and in between horses soon after the start of the first Group 1 race of 2022.

The punters who had heavily backed Entriviere into odds-on may have been hoping for her to be closer after a tardy beginning saw her third-last with her biggest danger Levante, increasing the potential she could get boxed in and have her position later in the race dictated to her.

But when Bosson decided to eventually give Entriviere more rein approaching the home turn in the 1200m dash, her cruising speed was too high and he got the tactical advantage over Levante, and then at the top of the straight, Bosson pushed the button. The turbos kicked in and Entriviere was gone.

"She has instant speed. Not many horses can do that, and when they can, you have options," said Bosson.

Fans of the two magnificent mares, and Babylon Berlin wasn't bad in third either, can look forward to a rematch at Trentham on January 15, when they clash in the $250,000 Telegraph, which being weight-for-age means they will meet on level weights again.

Trainer Jamie Richards paid Entriviere the ultimate compliment by saying she would have beaten his other glamour girls Melody Belle, Avantage or Probabeel over 1200m.

"She would be too quick for them over 1200m, which is saying a lot when you think Avantage won two Telegraphs and the Railway," says Richards.

The win was the highlight of a spectacular day at Ellerslie, albeit one that left many stunned by the tragic events on the major mile.

Earlier in the day, red-hot trainers Roger James and Robert Wellwood provided the quinella in the City Of Auckland Cup, when topweight Concert Hall was simply too classy for stablemate Cheaperthandivorce.

They then produced Dionysus to win the $100,000 Dunstan Feed Final, adding more depth to their impressive line-up of stayers.

Also looking to have a big future was Auckland Guineas winner Dark Destroyer, who overhauled Field Of Gold, with both 3-year-olds looking serious contenders for the Derby in March.

"This horse only cost $30,000 but David Archer [owner] has the Midas touch and knows how to keep finding good horses," says co-trainer Lance O'Sullivan.

It was the third straight win in the Guineas for O'Sullivan and training partner Andrew Scott, with last season's winner Rocket Spade going on to win the Derby.

Entriviere's trainer Richards also landed the $120,000 Valachi Downs Royal Stakes with Self Obsession, who now has black-type after just three starts and will be set on an Oaks path.