Racing: Opawa Superstar dominant in NZ Breeders

Opawa Superstar lived up to his name at Addington on Thursday night, when he broke through for his maiden Group One victory in the Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Breeders Stakes.

The son of Fernando Bale and Opawa Tab was sent out the $1.70 favourite in the $30,000 feature, and he delivered in sensational style, winning by over five lengths in 29.80.

His kennelmate Chatty Mavis finished in second, while Milky Tea made it a trifecta for Balcairn trainers, Jean and Dave Fahey.

"We're very happy with the result," says Dave Fahey. "He's definitely better on a two-turn track.

"There's a good chance he hasn't even reached his peak yet, but time will tell. He's nice and strong and has good acceleration once he hits the ground.

"I checked him over before and he's 100 per cent. He'll probably go up to Palmerston North next for the big series there (Group 1 heats on 4 February), and then we'll probably look at the Auckland Cup after that."

Opawa Superstar, who finished third in the New Zealand Cup back in November, has now won 15 races from 21 starts and has amassed $66,508 in prizemoney.

Later in the programme, Know Keeper stamped his authority on distance racing in New Zealand when he took out the $15,000 Camside Stud Sockburn Cup. The Garry Cleeve-trained stayer settled handy to the pace, before he got into his work and strode away for a 12.5 length victory over Claws In Leo.

Know Keeper has now won his past eight races straight, and he is unbeaten over staying trips.

The other feature on the night was the Springston Hotel Harding Cup over 295m, and it was the speedy Homebush Sirius who prevailed for John McInerney in 16.98.

The son of Dyna Villa and Tina was able to cross early from Box 7, and from there, nothing was able to catch him. He backed that up with an easy four-length victory at Ascot Park on Sunday.

His earnings now stand at $37,142 and he's won 15 races from 31 raceday outings.