“Cannon Hill will definitely be going down for the TAB Mile [Group 3, 1600m], it was a good effort at Ellerslie,” Pike said.

“He got a lovely trip but obviously it was pretty tight in the last 300m of the race and he had to barge his way out and got up right on the line.

“That set him up nicely for a mile on the big track at Riccarton.”

Happy Youmzain finished sixth in an age group event over 1400m on Melbourne Cup Day from an outside gate.

“It was a bit unfortunate from the draw, and he was dragged to the outside and got a bit lost and unbalanced, but the last 200m of his race was really good,” Pike said.

“We’ll gallop him next Tuesday morning, possibly with the application of blinkers, and if we’re happy then he’s a genuine chance to go down.”

Meanwhile, there is a sense of timing about Cream Tart, who was untroubled to win last time out at Trentham, and Craig Grylls will retain the ride.

“She hasn’t taken on the big guns yet, but it’s been a nice progression for her and she was pretty dominant at Wellington,” Pike said.

“It was one of the weaker 3-year-old races, but her work on Tuesday was outstanding and barrier one on Saturday will be a big advantage.

“She should get a lovely trip behind the speed, she’s got a nice, economical action so I don’t think track conditions will be too much of a concern either.”

Sam Collett will be aboard Churchillian in the Breeders’ Stakes after she guided the mare to an impressive last-start victory at Taupō.

“She is going super and won a very strong race and trialled up well at Pukekohe, so she goes into the race well-weighted [55kg],” Pike said.

“The way she is going, I think she will be very hard to beat.”

Pegasus Stakes contender Slipper Island didn’t have a lot of luck when resuming fifth at Trentham and will be partnered by Victorian-based apprentice Logan Bates, son of leading southern rider Kylie Williams.

“He loves the straight way of going in the sprint races and, as long as there is plenty of speed on, he will be competitive,” Pike said.

“Due to the lack of strength in the race, he has ended up topweight [59kg] off a rating of 87 so he is probably going to be better placed in the Stewards [Listed, 1200m] on Saturday week.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk