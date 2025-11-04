Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

El Vencedor back in winning form with Balmerino Stakes victory at Ellerslie

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

El Vencedor winning the Group 3 Elsdon Park Balmerino Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

El Vencedor winning the Group 3 Elsdon Park Balmerino Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cambridge trainer Stephen Marsh was a relieved man following El Vencedor’s return to winning form in the Gr.3 Elsdon Park Balmerino Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie on Tuesday.

The reigning New Zealand Horse of the Year was a standout in autumn, winning four consecutive Group One races before heading to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save