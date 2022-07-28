Michael McNab. Photo / Supplied

The new king of New Zealand racing can't wait until he takes his riding helmet off for the last time this season at Te Rapa tomorrow.

Because then, and only then, will Michael McNab allow himself to say he is New Zealand's premiership winning jockey for the season.

In reality the premiership was over six weeks ago, maybe longer. McNab's 139 wins are 27 clear of runner-up Lisa Allpress and the TAB paid out on his win last month.

Ring-a-ding-ding, Nabba is the king (to paraphrase Jimmy Cassidy) but the 36-year-old won't let it sink in.

"I know I have won it on paper but I am not thinking like I am a premiership winner until I take that helmet off after my last ride on Saturday," says McNab.

"Then it will be official, I will have done it.

"I am not allowing myself to think about it too much and even talking about it now it makes me emotional.

"So many people doubted I could do this and a to be honest the person I was three years ago couldn't have.

"I know it is coming but I don't want this premiership to be a one-off. I want to keep chasing this title, the best rides and the money that comes with it. "I want all that but most importantly I want to be able to go home and walk in the door and be proud of myself."

McNab stops, hesitates, then says what is on his mind. Says what might have stopped him being here before.

"You know, I think this is the first time in my life, I am proud of myself and who I have become."

McNab's talent has never been in doubt but his focus was. That changed after a Matamata Breeders Stakes meeting two years ago when hit the rock bottom of not enjoying his lifestyle off the track.

"I made some decisions and everything in my life changed. I spend my time better, with my family, eat better, work out more.

"And the results came. I am a way better rider than I used to be.

"I make less mistakes and I see the races a lot better. I am more confident in the races and even before them.

"Winning feels good, and when you feel good you ride better, win more, it feeds off itself."

Which is why, even with his name all but inscribed on the premiership trophy, McNab will ride at a minor Riccarton meeting today before hopefully putting the exclamation mark on his season in the Ryder Stakes at Te Rapa tomorrow.

"I have said to Aidan (Rodley, manager) let's keep going," says McNab.

"I will have another week off soon but let's keep chasing good rides and riding winners. Let's win the premiership again.

"I feel good and I think I can maintain my weight when I need to at 55kgs with the option to get to 54kgs and that give you options in most big races."

The job may be done but McNab says there is icing to be put on the celebration cake.

"I'd love to win with Pacific Dragon on Saturday because that would take me to 15 black type wins for the season, one more than Opie (Bosson). Opie wins everything so I'd love to get one over him," he laughs.

"Now the race has been moved to Te Rapa and the filly is starting I get my chance."

Pacific Dragon deserves favouritism after overcoming a similar wide draw to win at Ruakaka last start and it would be the perfect end to a season that once looked impossible because the filly is trained by one of McNab's greatest supporters in Tony Pike.

"I'd love to win on her for Pikey and then on Saturday night I'll let it all sink in.

"Then I want to do it all again next season."

MAGNIFICENT MCNAB

Who: Michael McNab

What: New Zealand's new jockey's premiership winner

Wins this season: 139

Black type wins: 14

Stakes: $3,743,764

Strike rate: A winner every 4.98 rides.

The odds: Was paying $41 with the TAB to win the premiership at the start of the season.