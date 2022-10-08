La Crique. Photo / Trish Dunell

The connections of La Crique haven't discounted a radical change of plan to aim at a Group 1 double after she obliterated her rivals in the $300,000 Plate at Matamata today.

The mare overcame some mid-race annoyance to explode clear and win for Craig Grylls in the 1600m feature transferred from Hastings last week.

Mustang Valley was second, pipping Prise De Fer late, but the shock of the race was warm favourite Imperatriz being well beaten after having every chance, and her spring plans now involve a paddock.

La Crique has a trio of Group 1 options in the next three weeks and an elated co-trainer Katrina Alexander hasn't ruled out one closest to home even though it is only a week away.

La Crique is in the entries for next Saturday's Group 1 Classic at Hastings and while Alexander and her husband Simon prefer to race her with a three-week gap between runs, there are some pretty convincing reasons to change that.

"She will be back home and with her head down in her own paddock and that should really aid her recovery," Alexander said. "So hopefully she will bounce out of this week and we can consider next week."

The most compelling reason to go back to Hastings is that La Crique will start a red hot favourite because it is impossible to see any of her rivals from today beating her, and as an Avondale Guineas winner she is already proven at the distance.

But the reality that may keep La Crique from Hastings is the lure of races such as the Golden Eagle, worth a staggering A$10 million in Sydney on October 29, or the Empire Rose at Flemington the same day.

Either payday would be worth far more than the $330,000 Classic, but with La Crique being a mare and already now a Group 1 winner in her homeland, the only real boost of her future broodmare career is an Australian Group 1, victories that can add an extra $1 million to a mare's value.

If she stays healthy and sound her options are vast because she has all the tools needed for an Australian campaign. She is as potent left or right-handed, can race handy to the speed and handles wet tracks well enough to not be scared of them, an increasingly important factor at any race in Sydney.

La Crique wasn't the only local to star with Pier a huge winner of the also transferred Hawke's Bay Guineas, and Paisley Park grabbing victory in the Matamata Cup in the last stride for jockey Wiremu Pinn.

Pier's win was so emphatic for such an inexperienced horse it rocketed him to joint favouritism for the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton next month, a move made easier for the bookies because they could ease long-time favourite Dynastic after he was unplaced today. With tracks drying and form roller-coastering, the Guineas races at Riccarton look open and wonderfully confusing.

The Classic next Saturday will be anything but if La Crique turns up.