Probabeel is back in action today. Photo / Supplied

Trainer Jamie Richards' best horse and his fastest horse could both win just a few hours apart today.

Probabeel returns in the Group 3 Belmaine Stakes at Caulfield early this evening, a race she won last year carrying the same 60kgs she will lump today.

On that occasion she dominated her rivals even after racing wide from barrier 11, whereas today she has barrier 3 and looked more forward than usual for a resumption with a bold trial recently, so she should win.

Richards and Probabeel's owners Cambridge Stud also have 1000 Guineas winner Kahma Lass in the race.

"Probabeel is very well and right where she needs to be, the blinkers go on for raceday and she has to go very close," he says of the reigning NZ Horse of the Year.

"So we are confident with her and Kahma Lass will run well too but the other mare might just be a little too good for her."

While having two Group 1 winning mares in the same Caulfield race would be the highlight of the year for most Kiwi trainers, Richards will be hoping they provide the icing on the cake after a huge day at Te Rapa.

He doesn't have a starter in the $400,000 Herbie Dyke but trains the favourites in the three other black-type races on the programme.

Entriviere leads the charge in the $220,000 BCD Sprint, and Richards is adamant Entriviere can return to her Railway-winning form after she was luckless but a shade disappointing in the Telegraph on January 15.

"She trialled well last week and I can see her getting a good run off a good speed and we are going in confident," he says.

"I know some people think rain would help us more than Levante but I am not sure about that and I'd prefer to see them both on a decent track anyway."

If the likely scenario of Entriviere racing midfield outer and Levante tracking her unfolds then on the Ellerslie form of six weeks ago Entriviere may be too explosive but she will want to race right up to that peak to hold Levante out over 1400m.

But punters should remember: Richards rates Entriviere the fastest horse he has trained in his career and a mare who beat Probabeel over 1200m.

Richards also has the clear two market leaders in Belle En Rouge and Self Obsession in the Group 2 Fillies Classic today.

"It may depend on the tempo of the race but I'd slightly lean toward Belle En Rouge as our best chance," says Richards.

Not quite as well known but rated a classy filly in the making is juvenile Maven Belle, who is a big winner in the redrawn 2YO Classic transferred from last week's abandoned New Plymouth meeting, as she goes from barrier 9 to barrier 1.

"She is a good filly and one of my best chances for the day."

Today's richest race sees The Chosen One looking for back-to-back Group 1 victories and if he races up to his Thorndon Mile winning form of last start the Herbie Dyke Stakes is his to lose.