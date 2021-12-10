Racing: Innes switches to Aegon in G1 game of thrones at Te Rapa

Leith Innes rides Aegon in the Captain Cook Stakes. Photo / Bradleyphotos

Today's racing

●Te Rapa, five black type races,

first race at 11.54am.

●Awapuni, first race at 11.49am.

●Invercargill, first race at 12.37pm.

●Inter Dominions, Sydney, first final at 10.45pm (NZ time).

It takes something special for astute jockey Leith Innes to give up a Group 1 ride on his old mate Demonetization.

That something special is Aegon.

Innes will find out whether he has made the right call for the $220,000 Captain Cook Stakes at Te Rapa by 5.15pm today, with the mile the highlight of a stacked Waikato Cup day.

The clash between the pair has come only because the Captain Cook was moved from Trentham's abandoned meeting last Saturday.

The decision probably wasn't too tricky, as Aegon is three years younger and one of the more talented gallopers in the country.

But he goes in today on a form and luck slump in Australia, while Demonetization was powerful winning at Te Aroha last start.

"He was really good there, even though he was probably feeling the firm track a bit late," says Innes.

"But we all know how good Aegon is at his best. They are two of my favourites, and now the choice has been made, I'm hoping I can keep him [Aegon] handy without doing too much work and get one late crack."

The mile is a beautiful puzzle for punters bringing together age group, weight-for-age and even mares' races form, and like so many of our best mile races, it may come down to who gets the best run, which is unlikely to be favourite Two Illicit, a risk for punters, as she is likely to get back from her outside draw.

Getting too far back is what Innes will be trying to avoid with pick-up ride Concert Hall in the Cal Isuzu Stakes today.

He gets the ride as regular jockey Vinnie Colgan is suspended and rates Concert Hall the best mare in the field but not the best suited.

"She's a good mare and she likes Te Rapa but Showoroses looks the leader and hard to catch," says Innes.

"So my job from a good draw will be to make sure we aren't giving her too much of a start."

Another Colgan mount Innes picks up is Packing Rockstar in the J Swap Sprint, and while he was a booming second last start, he is not well handicapped, having to carry 60kg and give weight to an array of black type performers including Dragon Leap, Brando and the in-form Providenceprovides.

The latter would have won a Group3 last start had she not freaked out after accidentally touching the running rail at Riccarton.

With the Cup looking Cheaper-thandivorce's to lose on what should be a huge day for trainers Roger James and Robert Wellwood, there will be plenty of interest in the two and three-year-old races, as the Karaka Million meeting is just six weeks away, with the markets for both $1 million races there wide open.