Racing: Frontman out in front to show off true class

Frontman returns to his best form with a comfortable win in the Listed PRH Transport Trophy (1600m) at Tauranga Photo/Race Images/ Kenton Wright

Promising galloper Frontman cast aside a disappointing run at his last start, showing his true class with an outstanding victory at Tauranga in the Listed Transport Trophy (1600m) yesterday.

Rider Matt Cameron allowed Frontman to find his feet in the early rush for positions before sneaking into contention against the rail approaching the home turn.

Just as pacemaker Crystallize looked to have the race in safe keeping after kicking clear around the home corner, Frontman appeared in the middle of the track and ran him down in the final stages to bring up career win No3 and his first at stakes level, to go with his Group1 placing in last season's New Zealand Derby (2400m).

Forsman, who was at home in Cambridge preparing to watch quality 4-year-old Aegon tackle the A$7.5 million Golden Eagle (1500m) at Rosehill in Sydney, was delighted with the performance by Frontman.

"It was good to see some speed on in the race as he had the opportunity to settle back and finish off strongly," Forsman said.

Forsman will now discuss the options for Frontman with co-trainer Murray Baker and his owners, with a trip to Christchurch to contest the Group 2 Bakeries Mile (1600m) at Riccarton Park on November 10 a possibility.

"We really just want to give him a good solid prep and if he shows us enough, then there will also be the option to take him to Sydney in the autumn," he said.

Unfortunately for Forsman, Aegon never threatened in the Golden Eagle after drawing an outside barrier and being ridden at the back of the field throughout.

The race did prove a triumph for the New Zealand breeding industry, with private purchase Kiwi import I'm Thunderstruck storming to victory, his sixth win from nine starts.

?Veteran Justacanta continues to thrive in Australia and landed his second stakes race of the campaign when winning the Linlithgow Stakes (1200m) at Flemington.

A Group 3 performer in New Zealand, Justacanta was transferred by trainers Shaun and Emma Clotworthy to Patrick Payne in Victoria earlier in the spring.

The campaign has proved lucrative, with A$308,900 added to Justacanta's earnings in five starts in Victoria, having previously banked $157,731 in New Zealand.

Mare House Of Cartier proved a class above her rivals when winning the Listed Feilding Gold Cup (2100m) at Awapuni yesterday. House Of Cartier wound up powerfully in the home straight and drove clear from pacemaker Marietta Lane to win comfortably by 31/2!-lengths.

-NZ Racing Desk