Wolverine. Photo / Race Images

Wolverine has never been better heading into the final showdown of the New Zealand juvenile season at Awapuni on Saturday.

With the spoils having been shared in the major two-year-old races so far this season, Saturday's $245,000 Manawatū Sires' Produce Stakes could be worth way more than the winner's share of the stake.

The race is one of only two Group 1 two-year-old thoroughbred races in New Zealand each season, and any one of Dynastic, Lickety Split, Maven Belle or Wolverine could win the coveted juvenile of the year title with victory.

With Dynastic being a colt and the other three contenders fillies that title could be worth millions for their future breeding careers and the 1400m event is rarity, a final for the title of our best juvenile.

Dynastic is the highest profile of the quartet courtesy of his Karaka Million win and may have been slightly underdone when beaten by Lickety Split in the Sistema, our other juvenile Group 1 at Ellerslie three weeks ago.

But excuses aside Lickety Split has emerged from nowhere to be unbeaten in two starts and if she wins the title will be hers, although she hasn't been aided by drawing barrier nine, with Dynastic at eight.

Lickety Split will also have a new jockey, with Craig Grylls taking over from the suspended Matt Cameron.

While she is the filly carrying the most recent form into Saturday's race it is local star Wolverine who has been performing at the highest level all season, winning in November, December and January before finishing second from a wide draw in the Karaka Million.

Trainer Roydon Bergerson took the risk of freshening her after that January 22 race and setting her for Saturday, and goes into the race happy with that decision.

"While 10 weeks between runs is a lot heading into a Group 1 we are glad we did it. She looks great and her work has been super," he says.

Wolverine has also had an exhibition gallop, a jumpout, and won at a trial at Otaki last week so should be ready for the 1400m, with barrier two a huge help for rider Leith Innes.

"The draw is perfect because she should be in the running line without having to work and I really think she [sprints] better left-handed," he says.

New Zealand's autumn feature races received another boost today when it was confirmed dual Group 1 winner Levante is being aimed at the Breeders Stakes at Te Rapa on April 16, which could see her clash with Coventina Bay and Imperatriz in the final Group 1 of the domestic season.