Lickety Split outgunned Dynastic in the Sistema Stakes at Ellerslie last month. Photo / Race Images

Champion jockey Opie Bosson is expecting improved fitness from not only star colt Dynastic but also himself in tomorrow's $245,000 Sires' Produce at Awapuni.

The Karaka Million winner will start a warm favourite in the Group 1 that will likely decide the 2-year-old of the year honours as all the big names of the freshman season come together.

Dynastic looked clearly the best of them until he was outgunned late by Lickety Split in the Sistema Stakes at Ellerslie three weeks ago, but Bosson said there was a reason for that.

"I think he was a little below his best and when the margin is that small it can make the difference," he told the Herald. "But his work has been great this week. He galloped really strongly on the course proper last Saturday morning and again [yesterday]. So I am certain he will be even better on Saturday than he was at Ellerslie."

Bosson missed that Ellerslie ride after testing positive for Covid the day before and said the hangover from the virus was being felt at the Matamata meeting on Wednesday.

"I was feeling it by the end of the day because I had 10 rides," said Bosson.

"The fitness and stamina just isn't there and since I had Covid you can feel the energy drain when you really exert yourself.

"But I will be better for that day's riding and I am looking forward to Saturday."

With today seeing Mark Walker taking over as trainer for Te Akau as Jamie Richards prepares to move to Hong Kong, tomorrow's meeting presents Walker with the unique opportunity to train a Group 1 winner on his first major day back at the office.

Walker says he is loving being back in New Zealand and training at Matamata and agrees with Bosson that Dynastic is ready for tomorrow but both men warn stablemate Maven Belle could push him hard.

"I think the filly [Maven Belle] will be hard to beat," said Bosson.

"If she trails the leader, which could be the case from the ace, and the track is playing fair she has a real advantage."

Add in high-class fillies Wolverine and Lickety Split and the Sires' is the juvenile race of the season and one that could be decided by tempo and whether any rain arrives to make one section of the track more favourable six races into the meeting.

Walker and Bosson, the combo who will quickly become the punters' favourites even as Te Akau start to power down for the season, have a huge hand to play in tomorrow's other features at Awapuni and Bosson's soft hands will be crucial in trying to extend On The Bubbles out to 2000m in the Manawatū Classic.

He has looked tested at 1600m so the extra 400m could be a challenge and Bosson will need to switch him off for much of the race.

"It is a bit of an unknown the 2000m but he has a big class advantage on most of his rivals."

The main danger looks to be Pinarello, dropping back from the 2400m of the NZ Derby, and if the Classic is run hard he could sweep over the top of On The Bubbles.

Bosson said it was his choice to ride Brando rather than Prise De Fer in tomorrow's Flying Stakes, even though Brando had barrier 13.

He will also partner Tiptronic in the Awapuni Gold Cup and with barrier two he should be handy and hard to catch even with the 59kg topweight.