Maven Belle won the Sires' Produce Stakes. Photo / Race Images

Drama surrounded the finish to today's Group 1 feature at Awapuni when the final result was settled by the judicial committee after a protest lodged by the connections of runner-up Wolverine against first-past-the-post Maven Belle.

Maven Belle, the Mark Walker-trained daughter of Burgundy, had led out from the barrier in the Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m) and skipped clear with 400m to run.

Local filly Wolverine was the only runner to issue a serious challenge in the home straight and rider Leith Innes had her finishing strongly with 100m to go, when Maven Belle began to drift out into the middle of the track under rider Sam Weatherley.

Wolverine's momentum was clearly impeded as Maven Belle pressed on to hit the line first, a length in front of Wolverine, with Waitak third, three lengths in arrears.

The protest siren sounded, and after deliberations by the judicial committee, placings were confirmed, with Maven Belle providing Te Akau Racing with their seventh win in the race and fifth in a row.

"She got some soft sectionals in front and there wasn't anything really pressuring her," Walker said.

"She is a homebred off the farm and it is a real shame for Burgundy, who is not with us any more, as he has had such a good season.

"We've got a great team of young people at home and a win like this is very satisfying for them and everyone involved in this filly."

Te Akau principal David Ellis was on track at Awapuni to savour the success of the filly he co-bred with wife Karyn Fenton-Ellis and Walker.

"Mark came to work for me after leaving school and for him to win a Group 1 on his first day back training for Te Akau after 10 years in Singapore is just unbelievable. It's great to have him back," he said.

● Fancied New Zealand runners Regal Lion (10th) and White Noise (15th) finished well outside the money for Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman in the Australian Derby at Randwick in Sydney.

Hitotsu won a three-horse war at the end of 2400m as he defeated Benaud and Alegron after finding a last-gasp gap.

- NZ Racing Desk