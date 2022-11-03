Pier. Photo / Trish Dunell

Pier will carry some of Australasian racing's most famous colours into Saturday's 2000 Guineas at Riccarton, but to trainer Darryn Weatherley he is still his little boy.

Weatherley and his daughter Briar train the Guineas favourite and their small family operation is taking on some of the biggest names in the industry, with Te Akau having three in the race, the James/Wellwood barn represented by filly Prowess, and another syndication giant in Go Racing having Diss Is Dramatic.

Add in Wexford Stables, who have had a magical run in major 3-year-old races the past three seasons, and the Weatherleys' 14-horse operation is the David against some Goliaths.

But they have an Australian Goliath of their own in Victorian owner Ozzie Kheir, who loved Pier so much watching him win his first start he just had to buy a 25 per cent stake in him, which is how he has ended up racing in Kheir's famous Cox Plate and Derby-winning colours.

"He is a horse we have loved all along and bred him with a good friend in Barry Wright, and while Barry didn't want to sell any of his share, we couldn't refuse Ozzie's offer for half of our half," says Weatherley.

"Ozzie has been great to deal with and if horses are your business it really helps to be involved with major owners like him.

"But it is funny because, having bred him and had him since he was born, he is still like our little boy, a November foal who we just love.

"Now he is favourite for the Guineas and it would mean the world to us if he could win it."

Pier has looked all business winning two of his three starts, culminating in a huge Hawke's Bay Guineas victory last start over many of the rivals he meets on Saturday, but Weatherley says he should be unbeaten.

"I say this with no disrespect to Dynastic who beat him when they met at Hastings, because Dynastic is a very good horse, but we had a few issues going into that and I think our horse peaked on his run.

"He has only gone ahead since and worked great last Saturday with Maria Farina and they flew down on Tuesday and haven't turned a hair."

Talent and form aren't issues for Pier and those looking for reasons to steer away from him aren't going to find them in premiership-winning pilot Michael McNab or his seemingly perfect draw at barrier five.

"If I could have chosen my own barrier I would have chosen five or six," says Weatherley.

That should give McNab the option of heading forward in a race where key rivals Dynastic, Cognito and Desert Lightning could possibly settle midfield or worse, while last-start War Decree winner Diss Is Dramatic is another of the potential leaders but has barrier 11.

That could leave the late nomination for the race in Prowess as a major danger from the ace.

She got lost a couple of times at Te Rapa last start but has shown gate speed before and might enjoy the big track with the running rail to guide her.