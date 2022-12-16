Asterix winning the Group 1 New Zealand Derby. Photo / Trish Dunell

Realistic contenders for the Melbourne Cup are rarities at New Zealand racetracks, but don’t expect too much when Asterix returns at Te Rapa today.

The four-year-old hasn’t raced since beating La Crique in the $1 million New Zealand Derby at Ellerslie in March, missing most of 2022 because of a serious hoof issue.

That is now behind him and after two trials he returns to racing with his trainers setting a long-term goal: November’s Melbourne Cup.

Kiwi-trained contenders for the Melbourne Cup are becoming increasingly rare with the race now often dominated by European-trained horses, while many stayers of Asterix’s quality are either sold or transferred to Australian trainers.

But co-trainer Andrew Scott says with Asterix’s Derby win meaning he is qualified for a Melbourne Cup start, that is the dream.

“It is a long way away and if we do get there it will be the main goal of next year’s campaign, but it is still what we want to aim at,” says Scott, who trains in partnership with Lance O’Sullivan.

“So this weekend’s race is a starting point to a campaign that will likely see him race in Sydney or Melbourne later in the summer or even in the autumn.

“He is ready to go and quite fit but he will obviously improve.

“But the sting out of the ground [wet track] will help and I think he will go well,” says Scott.

Asterix meets some talented rivals including White Noise (R2, No 3), who last raced at Flemington on Melbourne Cup day and looks a good bet.

He won fresh-up at Te Rapa this spring, gets a 2kg claim with Kelsey Hannan riding, has the early speed to roll forward and has been heavily supported from $3.30 into $2.50.

Scott says the stable’s best chance of a winner comes in the first race at Trentham.

“We have a smart juvenile called McKenzie who I think will be hard to beat.”

Historic day in Invers

Southland will host its first Group 1 race when the $100,000 Invercargill Cup is run tonight at Ascot Park.

The 3200m pacing Cup has drawn New Zealand and Auckland Cup winner Self Assured to the deep south alongside stablemate Spankem and their last-start conqueror B D Joe.

The latter will start favourite after coming from behind the All Stars pair to beat them at Addington two weeks ago, whereas today he gets a 10m start in the small field.

The Cup result could impact the training premiership race, with the season finishing on December 31.

B D Joe’s trainers Steve and Amanda Telfer went into last night’s racing one win clear (92-91) over Mark Purdon and Hayden Cullen, but the Telfers have significantly more numbers racing this weekend.

B D Joe has been one of the biggest improvers in the pacing ranks this spring and while 3200m may not be his ideal trip he was so dominant last start he deserves his favouritism over Self Assured even though the latter is a multiple Group 1 winner.



