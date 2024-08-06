Kelso said he is now weighing up his options and whether he will head back to the trials with his filly or kick her spring campaign off at Taupō in a fortnight.

The latter option appeals to Kelso, with Bounding having done the same in her 3-year-old spring campaign before going on to win the Group 3 Gold Trail Stakes (1200m), Group 3 James and Annie Sarten Memorial Stakes (1400m), and finishing runner-up in the Group 1 New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m), before winning the Group 1 Railway (1200m).

Kelso thinks Alabama Lass fits a similar mould and is contemplating taking a similar path with the filly towards the Group 1 Barneswood Farm 52nd New Zealand 1000 Guineas (1600m) in November.

“I have got the option of either trialling her again or going to the 3-year-old race at Taupō on the same day as the trials or go to the Group and Listed trial on that day,” Kelso said.

“I am going to get her home and have a look and see what she has done, how she has done in the feed bin and decide on what we do, but those are the three options we have got.

“We sort of did that with Bounding. She had won as a 2-year-old and went to that 3-year-old fillies race at Taupō. I am conscious of the fact of giving too many big trips away, so we will play it by ear.

“She has been nominated [for the 1000 Guineas] and they certainly get away with it [mile] as a 3-year-old. Bounding did. She ran in a 1000 Guineas and was very unlucky and got beaten for second and then came back and won the Railway.

“She [Alabama Lass] will tell us after the Gold Trail [whether she is on track for the 1000 Guineas]. The next logical step is probably the Soliloquy [Group 3, 1400m], and if you go alright in the Soliloquy you can look to be going further at Riccarton.”

Kelso was also rapt with the resuming trial of multiple Group 1 winner Legarto, who took out her 900m heat against a quality field.

“Ryan [Elliot, jockey] has been over to ride her a couple of times in gallops and keeps telling me she is better than last year, which is a big call,” Kelso said.

“He said she is more forward this year and she has switched on a bit more, and I think that was proven in the trial today. She trialled up well and travelled into the race, which she didn’t do last year, she got beaten in a couple of trials and I was a fraction disappointed.

“She tracked up into the trial today on ground [heavy 10] that is not suitable to her either. It was very pleasing. She is big and strong, and she has really pleased us at home.”

Another trial looms for Legarto before she will likely head to Hastings to tackle the Group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) next month, although Kelso said that will be weather dependent.

“She will trial again in the Group and Listed trial at Taupō and, all going well, and if the weather comes right, she will go to the Tarzino,” Kelso said. “It is all up in the air with the weather and tracks at this stage. That is the same plan that we had last year.”

While a trip across the Tasman is potentially on the cards, Kelso said the prize money on offer in New Zealand is also an attractive proposition.

“Our money here is very good and there is no rush,” he said. “I have thrown a nomination in today for the Cox Plate [Group 1, 2040m]. We haven’t made any firm plans until after the Tarzino and probably the Arrowfield [Group 1, 1600m].”

Meanwhile, Kelso was pleased to report the arrival of the first foal out of his former Group 1 winner Levante.

“She had a lovely Snitzel filly foal on August 2, nice and early,” he said. “She looks a well-marked filly and Arrowfield are quite happy with her, and mum and foal have come through it well. I am rapt for Philip and Catherine [Brown, owners].”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk



