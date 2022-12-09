Qatar World Cup boss Nasser al-Khater. Photo / Getty

The chief executive of the Qatar World Cup has hit out at media for asking about the death of a migrant worker at the tournament, stating: “Death is a natural part of life — whether it’s at work, whether it’s in your sleep.”

Nasser al-Khater claimed everything that had been said about the worker’s death was “absolutely false” and criticised negative coverage of the World Cup when questioned by reporters.

“I think a lot of the journalists have to ask themselves and reflect on why they’ve been trying to bang on about the subject for so long,” he said.

Human Rights Watch slammed al-Khater’s response about death being a natural part of life, saying it ignores the fact that many migrant deaths in the country “were preventable”.

Last month, a Qatari official said in a TV interview “between 400 and 500″ migrant workers had died on World Cup-related projects.

The death of a Filipino man in his 40s was first reported on Wednesday by The Athletic sports website and later confirmed by the Philippines’ Foreign Ministry.

On Thursday, a Qatari government official told AFP on the condition of anonymity: “The incident is being investigated by the Qatari authorities.

“If the investigation concludes that safety protocols were not followed, the company will be subject to legal action and severe financial penalties,” the official said.

Migrant workers make up around 2.5 million of Qatar’s 2.9 million population — amounting to 86 per cent of the population.

Labour conditions these workers are subjected to have been strongly criticised, particularly in the lead-up to the World Cup.

A migrant worker sleeps on a bench before his early morning shift, in front of Khalifa International Stadium. Photo / AP

Under pressure from international unions, Qatar has undertaken labour reforms that include introduction of a minimum wage of 1000 riyals (NZ$416), and restriction of hours in which workers can go out in extreme heat.

The Athletic reported the Filipino man died after he fell off a ramp while repairing lights at a resort used as a training base by Saudi Arabia’s national football team.

The report said he had not been wearing a harness but it did not specify the date of the incident.

Former Socceroo and human rights activist Craig Foster took to Instagram on Friday to express his thoughts on the “very clear” display of “sportswashing” during the World Cup, which was a “diversion from daily struggles and broader political concerns”.

Foster is a football analyst part of SBS’s World Cup coverage, but says he is “donating the fee to bereaved migrant worker families, LGBTI & women’s rights organisations in Qatar”.

“In this World Cup, we see very clearly why sportswashing is so effective,” he wrote on Friday.

“The world becomes spellbound. Entranced. High on emotion, controversy, heroism and hope.

“And the migrant workers who paid with their lives and the LGBTI community who the game is supposed to protect are easily and conveniently forgotten.

“While we watch and are ourselves seduced, let’s ensure to keep in mind those that paid the ultimate price for our enjoyment.”

Manila’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday told AFP the migrant worker died “while working at a resort in Mesaieed” south of Doha.

“[Diplomats are] working with legal authorities to ascertain more details,” the ministry said in a statement, adding it would facilitate “the earliest repatriation” of his body.

World football’s governing body FIFA said it was “deeply saddened by this tragedy”.

“As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details,” it said in a statement.

Qatar’s World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said the site of the accident was not under its jurisdiction.

The man who died — a contractor — was also “not under the remit” of the committee, it said in a statement.

The World Cup began on November 20 and ends on December 18.