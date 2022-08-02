Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Q&A with Trelise Dance: Young swimming star on coming back from spinal surgery

4 minutes to read
Trelise Dance competing for Baradene College in swimming. Photo / Supplied

Trelise Dance competing for Baradene College in swimming. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Seventeen-year-old swimmer Trelise Dance talks to Bonnie Jansen about competing at a national level, making a comeback from spinal surgery and being inspired by a healthy sibling

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.