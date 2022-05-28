Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Q+A with Kiwi triathlete Hayden Wilde: From tragedy to triumph

8 minutes to read
Hayden Wilde wants to repeat his Olympic heroics at the Commonwealth Games. Photo / photosport.nz

Hayden Wilde wants to repeat his Olympic heroics at the Commonwealth Games. Photo / photosport.nz

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

Hayden Wilde, the rising Olympic star bringing back the glory days for New Zealand triathlon, chats to Chris Rattue.

What are your aims for the year?

My main priority is to bring home another major

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.