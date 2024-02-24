Phoenix move six points top of A-League with draw against Perth

Konstantinos Barbarouses of the Phoenix and team mate David Ball. Photo / Getty Images.

Konstantinos Barbarouses of the Phoenix and team mate David Ball. Photo / Getty Images.

Competition leaders the Wellington Phoenix drew 0-0 with Perth Glory in the A-League to extend their lead to six points at the top of the table.

Both sides went close to breaking the deadlock with Phoenix striker Ben Old hitting the post and Perth’s Adam Taggart sending two efforts just wide.

Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano said the result was pleasing given the run of injuries to key players the side has been managing in recent weeks.

“The fact that we picked up four points in two games away from home, I’m very happy,” Giancarlo Italiano said.

“We’ve had some injury concerns and bringing back players.”

The Wellington coach said the decision to stay in Australia ahead of the game had paid dividends.

The Phoenix beat Macarthur 2-1 in Sydney last weekend in the first leg of their Australian trip.

“The long trip is difficult. If we had gone home and come back I think we would have been in all sorts,” he said.

“More importantly the time zone...even though there’s a five hour difference, it’s just that travel, and all those things are very important.”

The Phoenix’s six-point lead on the points table is likely to come under threat sooner rather than later.

Nearest rivals Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory play each other on Sunday evening.

If there is a winner, Wellington’s lead will be cut to three.

The Phoenix return home to host Adelaide United next Sunday.