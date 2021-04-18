Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Phil Gifford: Will Jordan has the X-factor we haven't seen since Christian Cullen

6 minutes to read
Saturday night's victory makes it four wins in a row for the resurgent Chiefs, and with it a real chance at storming into the Super Rugby Aotearoa final. Video / Sky Sport

Saturday night's victory makes it four wins in a row for the resurgent Chiefs, and with it a real chance at storming into the Super Rugby Aotearoa final. Video / Sky Sport

Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

Five talking points from an exciting round of Super Rugby Aotearoa, which the competition badly needed, and why TJ Perenara would make it if he switched to league.

Not remotely a two horse race

Back

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.