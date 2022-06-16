Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: The seven key factors in Super Rugby final

4 minutes to read
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson (L) and Blues coach Leon MacDonald (R). Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson (L) and Blues coach Leon MacDonald (R). Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Hold all bets.

Anyone who says they know for sure who'll win the Super Rugby Pacific final at Eden Park is dreaming, kidding, or chasing clicks online.

The TAB fractionally favours the Blues, $1.80

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.