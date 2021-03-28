Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Phil Gifford: The red flag in New Zealand Rugby's bumper deal - and the next All Blacks superstar

7 minutes to read

Sam Cane of the All Blacks and teammates perform the haka before a test last season. Photo / Getty

Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

OPINION:

One name alone, David Kirk, should raise a massive red flag in the battle over the $465 million American firm Silver Lake wants to pay to buy a 15 per cent slice of New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.