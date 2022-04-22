Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Phil Gifford: The pairing that could help the All Blacks win the Rugby World Cup

4 minutes to read
Joseph Parker to serve as backup for Tyson Fury, and the Chiefs take on the Waratahs all in action this weekend as Cheree Kinnear and Christopher Reive preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Joseph Parker to serve as backup for Tyson Fury, and the Chiefs take on the Waratahs all in action this weekend as Cheree Kinnear and Christopher Reive preview what's to come. Video / NZ Herald

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

Halfbacks define great rugby teams.

From the electrifying speed of Aaron Smith's distribution in the 2015 World Cup-winning All Blacks, to Antoine Dupont leading France, the No 1 team in the world, sides are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.