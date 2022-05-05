Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Phil Gifford: The odd thing about Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's transition to rugby

5 minutes to read
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Blues training session at Alexandra Park. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck during a Blues training session at Alexandra Park. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is living proof that if New Zealand rugby wants to headhunt talent they need to have scouts across the Tasman checking out the NRL.

Tuivasa-Sheck has come to rugby at a perfect

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.