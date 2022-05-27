Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: The best four Kiwi teams in Super Rugby history

4 minutes to read
The Blues celebrate their title with a furry friend. Photo / photosport.nz

The Blues celebrate their title with a furry friend. Photo / photosport.nz

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

Super Rugby has been dominated by New Zealand teams since it began in 1996. In the 24 years of Super Rugby before Covid came calling, when South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand were all involved,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.